Phasmophobia is a great game to play if you’re getting together with some friends and want to kill time. It’s not entirely terrifying but has its moments and manages to stay interesting even when you’re lurking through the halls of a long-abandoned asylum. However, hunting the same ghosts over and over does eventually get tiring. At this point, experienced players can even tell what kind of ghost they’re facing without all three clues to their nature. To mix it up a bit, Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games is seemingly working on two new ghosts.