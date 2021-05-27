Intersmooth 7476Si SPC from AkzoNobel’s International® brand provides stand-out fuel savings while driving down emissions

When it comes to coatings, upfront investments can pay off big later on. (Article originally published in Mar/Apr 2021 edition.) Vessel coatings and maintenance schedules may soon have to be reevaluated as a result of the extended layups over the last year or the sudden long waits at crowded ports now that global commerce has revived. Corrosion and biofouling wait for no man and can have dire consequences if left untended for too long, particularly given today’s stringent exhaust regulations and the intense competitive environment.