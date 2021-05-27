Trial for alleged child rapist moved to October

LIMA — The trial for a Lima man facing 62 sex-related charges that led to the ouster of the former head of the Allen County Children Services agency has been pushed back to October.

Scott Steffes was scheduled to stand trial last week on charges that include two counts of rape, 25 counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, 28 counts of sexual battery, six counts of felonious assault and a single count of tampering with evidence.

In a motion filed, May 11 Steffes’ attorney, Kirk McVay, requested his client’s scheduled trial date be set aside because “the parties have engaged in meaningful plea negotiations but important issues thereto still need to be decided. A continuance of this matter would serve the interests of fairness and justice in the case.”

A new trial date of Oct. 5 was scheduled.

Grand jury indictments handed down in July against Steffes, 39, and his co-defendant, Jeremy Kindle, of Elida, allege that the men engaged in sexual conduct with two minors over a series of incidents taking place from 2016 to 2018.

Their arrests and the charges filed against them also led to three employees of the Allen County Children Services, including former executive director Cynthia Scanland, being placed on administrative leave. Scanland was ultimately terminated, and the other two employees resigned.