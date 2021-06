MIDWAY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 159 between IL 140 and the Macoupin County line, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, weather permitting. The lane restrictions are needed to construct a new asphalt surface. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices Continue Reading