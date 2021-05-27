67-year-old St. Rose man injured in a crash after experiencing a medical emergency (Saint Rose, LA)

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office actively responded to the crash where a 67-year-old St. Rose man having a medical emergency lost control of his vehicle, went airborne before crashing into the Mississippi River.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office responded to the area of River Road near Oak Manor Lane in St. Rose. Deputies mentioned that a 67-year-old St. Rose man started having a severe medical condition and lost control of his vehicle after which the vehicle hit a stop sign on Oak Manor Lane before crossing River Road and driving up the Mississippi River Levee.

The vehicle then went flying over the levee, landing in the batture behind the levee and coming to a stop in a shallow portion of the Mississippi River, as per the sheriff. The sheriff said the citizens and deputies managed to extricate the man from his vehicle and bring him towards the roadway where St. Charles EMS treated and transported him for further medical treatment.

People nearby might notice deputies in the affected area as the vehicle is removed and the investigation is initiated, according to the sheriff.

