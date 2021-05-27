newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

67-year-old St. Rose man injured in a crash after experiencing a medical emergency (Saint Rose, LA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUMZM_0aDbNAQU00
67-year-old St. Rose man injured in a crash after experiencing a medical emergency (Saint Rose, LA)

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office actively responded to the crash where a 67-year-old St. Rose man having a medical emergency lost control of his vehicle, went airborne before crashing into the Mississippi River.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office responded to the area of River Road near Oak Manor Lane in St. Rose. Deputies mentioned that a 67-year-old St. Rose man started having a severe medical condition and lost control of his vehicle after which the vehicle hit a stop sign on Oak Manor Lane before crossing River Road and driving up the Mississippi River Levee.

The vehicle then went flying over the levee, landing in the batture behind the levee and coming to a stop in a shallow portion of the Mississippi River, as per the sheriff. The sheriff said the citizens and deputies managed to extricate the man from his vehicle and bring him towards the roadway where St. Charles EMS treated and transported him for further medical treatment.

People nearby might notice deputies in the affected area as the vehicle is removed and the investigation is initiated, according to the sheriff.

May 27, 2021

Discover more Louisiana Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the Louisiana region.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi River#Medical Emergency#Leading Man#Sheriff S Office#Louisiana Accident News#Valiant Advocates#St Charles Ems#Crash#Oak Manor Lane#River Road#La#Driving#Medical Treatment#Landing#Flying#Lost Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Saint Rose, LAL'Observateur

SCSO and citizens help 67-year-old man after accident

On May 26, 2021 just after 6:30 a.m., the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on River Road near Oak Manor Lane in St. Rose, Louisiana. During the investigation deputies learned that a 67-year-old resident of St. Rose was traveling on Oak Manor Lane in his Lincoln Navigator when he began having a severe medical condition. Due to the condition, he lost control of his vehicle.
Baker, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash injured 1 person on Interstate 15 (Baker, CA)

A two-vehicle crash injured 1 person on Interstate 15 (Baker, CA) On Thursday, one person suffered injuries in a semi-truck accident on Interstate 15. The incident happened at about 5:19 a.m. near Mile Marker 143 wherein two vehicles were involved. On arrival, officers located two semis with one of them on fire. Emergency crews airlifted one victim to a trauma center with serious injuries.