Todd Gurley Reportedly On Notable Free Agent Visit Today

Aaron Rodgers has had a Hall of Fame career with the Green Bay Packers, but it's possible that his time with one of the NFL's most storied franchises is coming to an end. Sources have told ESPN that Rodgers is so disgruntled with the organization that he's considering the unthinkable -- leaving Green Bay. Rodgers, 37, is still under contract with the Packers, so they'd have to agree to trade him, and by the looks of it they don't want to do that. Rodgers remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, with three MVP awards, nine Pro Bowl selections, and a Super Bowl title and MVP award under his belt. He'd instantly make any NFL team a contender, but his price would be steep, and that's assuming he doesn't come to some kind of understanding with the Packers in the meantime -- or decide to retire and perhaps pursue hosting "Jeopardy!" full time.