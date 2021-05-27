newsbreak-logo
Todd Gurley Reportedly On Notable Free Agent Visit Today

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite all of his accomplishments in the NFL, veteran running back Todd Gurley remains a free agent. However, he may find a new home in the very near future. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions brought Gurley in for a visit this Thursday. The Lions already have...

