Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Divisive COVID ‘Lab Leak’ Debate Prompts Dire Warnings from Researchers

By Amy Maxmen, Nature magazine
Scientific American
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalls to investigate Chinese laboratories have reached a fever pitch in the United States, as Republican leaders allege that the coronavirus causing the pandemic was leaked from one, and as some scientists argue that this ‘lab leak’ hypothesis requires a thorough, independent inquiry. But for many researchers, the tone of the growing demands is unsettling. They say the volatility of the debate could thwart efforts to study the virus’s origins.

www.scientificamerican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kristian Andersen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Us Congress#Scripps Research#Political Scientists#Government Researchers#Data Scientists#Chinese Scientists#Research Scientists#Covid#The World Health Assembly#Anti Asian#Science#Who#Us Congress#Niaid#Stanford University#Twitter#Wall Street Journal#Dire#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
ScienceBBC

Covid: China hits back as US revisits Wuhan lab-leak theory

China has denounced US efforts to further investigate whether Covid-19 came from a Chinese lab. US President Joe Biden has said he expects to release the results of an intelligence report on the origins of the virus. China's foreign ministry accused the US of "political manipulation and blame shifting". It...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Why the US is re-investigating the COVID 'lab leak' theory

Where did COVID-19 come from? In the midst of renewed questions about the novel coronavirus' origins, President Joe Biden has directed U.S. intelligence to determine if the virus jumped from animals to humans, or somehow escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Amna Nawaz and Nick Schifrin explore the possibilities and report what we know so far.
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. Intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios but still lack...
Public HealthIdaho8.com

Taking a look at the media’s role in the Covid-19 lab leak theory

A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. How exactly did the coronavirus pandemic begin? More than a year after the outbreak spread across — and upended — the world, we still do not have a firm answer. But new reporting has sparked renewed interest in the virus’ origins. And with cases and deaths on the decline in the US, the topic is back in the spotlight.
SciencePosted by
Massive Science

The lab-leak hypothesis for COVID-19 is becoming a conspiracy theory

No one knows for sure where SARS-CoV-2 came from. I don’t know, no one does. But there are two ideas. The first is the virus was harbored by an unknown animal, likely bats, where it mutated and picked up the ability to infect humans. Many pandemic viruses — Ebola, the 1918 flu — emerged this way. The other is that the virus was deliberately created in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a research center near to where initial outbreaks were first detected in China.
ScienceNature.com

Daily briefing: How the divisive ‘lab leak’ debate is hurting science

Discussions about the origins of SARS-CoV-2 must focus on the evidence, say scientists. Plus, the organoids helping to beat COVID-19 and an end to the 14-day rule for lab-grown human embryos. Flora Graham. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in your inbox free every day? Sign...
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

The Logic of the COVID “Lab Leak" Hypothesis

The lab leak hypothesis doesn’t suggest that the virus was intentionally engineered for public release. But it is not surprising that a naturally occurring coronavirus emerged near a lab that studies them. It doesn't help that China doesn't have the best track record when it comes to being open and...
Public HealthSFGate

Covid 'lab leak' theory goes from mocked to maybe

WASHINGTON - In the spring of 2020, as the coronavirus ripped through U.S. cities on its way to claiming more than 592,000 American lives, a group of senior U.S. national security officials warily eyed a laboratory in Wuhan, China. The Wuhan Institute of Virology was well known in the scientific...
Public Healthnewsverses.com

Debate: Sars-Cov-2 a lab leak in spite of everything?

China’s cussed stance is counterproductive, criticises Jutarnji checklist:. “Increasingly scientists, even those that had beforehand rejected the speculation that the virus escaped uncontrolled from a laboratory in Wuhan, are calling for investigations to proceed. Their goal, they are saying, is to shut gaps in information and additional facilitate the battle in opposition to the virus. … Beijing stays unyielding, and as issues stand, we won’t discover out what precisely happened within the Wuhan lab. The WHO report in March concluded that it was extremely unlikely that the virus escaped from a laboratory. … The phrase ‘possible’ is essential, as is avoiding the entire ruling out of human error.”
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Officials consider theory COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab

Government officials are considering the theory that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Gordon joins CBSN AM to discuss his latest article which includes previously undisclosed details about researchers from the facility who sought hospital care for COVID-like symptoms in November 2019.
Sciencemorningbrew.com

Did the Coronavirus Get Leaked From a Lab?

In recent weeks, the theory that Covid-19 was leaked from a Chinese virology lab has gained momentum in the scientific community. On Wednesday, President Biden asked his intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts to examine the origins of Covid-19, with a specific focus on the so-called "lab-leak theory." If this...
ScienceBeaumont Enterprise

TASCHINGER: Lab-leak theory grows for COVID-19

Just a few months ago, if you said that the coronavirus was unleashed on the world by an accidental leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, you might have been looked at as if you suggested that Elvis was kidnapped by space aliens. The official explanation from the Chinese government was the virus passed from a bat to a person at a “wet market” in Wuhan, where all kinds of strange plants and animals are sold to people with varying degrees of cleanliness.
Public Healthwrkf.org

Why Much Of The Media Dismissed Theories That COVID Leaked From Lab

President Biden's order that the U.S. formally investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic illustrates that there are things we still do not know for sure. Government scientists are now seriously looking at whether the virus escaped from a virology lab in Wuhan, China. That was a theory that was pretty much shot down by leading pandemic researchers and a lot of major news organizations, including NPR, until very recently. I talked to NPR's media correspondent David Folkenflik about why so many media organizations dismissed the idea that the virus could have leaked from a lab.
Sciencelabroots.com

Why Did the COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory Suddenly Gain Traction?

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been little doubt that the virus emerged somewhere in or around Wuhan, China. There is also a virology research facility there, where scientists have long been studying zoonotic viruses; the team there determined where SARS-CoV-1 originated, for example. Researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology have long and vehemently denied that they had any experience with SARS-CoV-2 prior to it infecting humans and causing the Wuhan epidemic that led to the global pandemic.
Public Healthdallassun.com

COVID: Ex-FDA chief says 'lab leaks happen all the time'

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): Amid mounting concerns regarding a renewed probe of the origins of COVID-19 in China, former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said that accidental lab leaks 'happen all the time' and there have been six last known outbreaks of SARS-1 from China.