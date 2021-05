In 2004 the U.S. Army announced Pat Tillman, the former NFL player turned Green Beret, died heroically at the hands of an enemy ambush. Only after his parents and diligent journalists poured through the evidence did we learn the corporal was killed by his own unit which mistook him for the enemy. Tillman should be honored for his devotion to our country and grave sacrifice. We honor him with honesty about his story. Failing to tell the whole truth can have devastating consequences.