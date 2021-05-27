Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The most misunderstood Roman Emperor – and the places he'll inspire you to visit

By Nick Trend
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid Nero fiddle while the Great Fire of Rome burned? Did he kill his wife, Poppea Sabina, by kicking her in the stomach during her second pregnancy? Was he really one of the most cruel, vain and tyrannical of all the Roman emperors?. Maybe not. According to a new exhibition...

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiberius
Person
Michelangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Colosseum#Emperors#Interior Decor#Naples#Legacy#The British Museum#Oplontis#The Golden House#Neapolitan#Pompeiian#Ad64#Capri#Innocent Christians#Rome#Fabulous Frescoes#Grandeur#Virtue#Colourful Song Birds#Delusions#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Classicist Mary Beard on the infamous Roman emperor Nero

This week: Mary Beard on Nero, one of the most infamous Roman emperors. Was he the sadistic murderer of legend, the emperor who fiddled as Rome burned, or has he been a victim of spin and myth? As well as getting Mary’s take on this notorious figure and Nero: the Man Behind the Myth, the exhibition about him that’s just opened at the British Museum in London (until 24 October), Ben Luke also talks to the exhibition's curator Thorsten Opper.
Books & LiteratureThe Manhattan Mercury

Roman emperors thoroughly detailed in 'Ten Caesars'

If you, the reader of this venerable paper, pay any attention at all the the book reviews and who writes them (and I don’t blame you if you don’t), then you may have come to realize that I write a lot more reviews about nonfiction than fiction. It’s 75 nonfiction...
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

The Hidden Story Behind Princess Diana's Pink Honeymoon Outfit

Few women's outfit choices were as consequential as Princess Diana's. That's why it comes as a surprise that one of the famous royal's most iconic outfits was chosen, essentially, by fluke. After getting married in St Paul's Cathedral, Diana wore a peach suit with ruffle detail when she left on her honeymoon with Prince Charles. The pink ensemble was crafted by the designers at Bellville Sassoon, who almost did not let her enter their store.
Worldthevintagenews.com

Queen Victoria And How A Mistranslation Led To A Royal Marriage Proposal

Nigerian writer and journalist Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani spoke to the BBC recently as part of their “Letters from Africa” series. Nwaubani documented how she discovered that there is a throne reserved for the Queen of England in a West African state. The Kingdom of Efik. The Efik people are found...
Visual Artveranda.com

The 8 Modern Art Galleries You'll Want to Visit in Your Lifetime

Since the times of the ancient Mesopotamians and Greeks, art has been used as a way to tell stories. Artwork often communicates important messages and commentary about the time, place, and context in which the piece was created. While renowned museums keep record of works of the past, contemporary art galleries play an integral role in showcasing both the up-and-coming and celebrated artists of today.
Visual Artodditycentral.com

Woodworker Creates the Most Amazing Wood Sculptures You’ll Ever See

A Japanese woodworker has developed a “three-dimensional wood inlay” technique that allows him to create exceptional artworks that require no coloring whatsoever. From intricate carpets carved right into wood flooring, to whimsical furniture that looks warped and cracked, we’ve feature some awesome wood art over the years, but I think it’s safe to say that the creations of Japanese woodworker Toru Fukuda are on a whole other level than anything we’ve ever showed you before. The young craftsman garnered attention recently for his latest work, a simple wooden board with droplets of water on it. Only that water is actually wood that only looks like water. And that’s just one of the incredible creations Fukuda has produced, some of which look too good to be true.
Visual Artstirlingnews.co.uk

Ai Weiwei sculpture unveiled at Blenheim Palace

A sculpture by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has gone on display at Blenheim Palace. His 2017 work Gilded Cage, which explores themes around migration and refugees, will be on long-term view at the Oxfordshire country house. The golden structure, which resembles a bird cage, is made from steel fences and...
LifestyleJustLuxe.com

Exploring Edinburgh and Beyond

Boasting both medieval and Georgian architecture, a royal palace, numerous galleries and museums and a castle atop an extinct volcano, there’s certainly no lack of choice for visitors to Edinburgh. Not to mention other interesting attractions within easy travelling distance. As Scotland opens its arms to visitors again, here are...
Worldalloaadvertiser.com

Queen’s coronation anniversary marked with gun salutes across capital

Gun salutes have been fired across the capital to mark the 68th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation. British Army regular and reserve soldiers commemorated the occasion by firing volleys from the banks of the Thames at the Tower of London and the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich. It is exactly...
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Why artist Eileen Agar’s 'womb magic' speaks to our times

As subsequent events were soon to confirm, it was rather optimistic of the artist Eileen Agar to declare in 1931 that the “feminine type of imagination” she identified as “womb magic” was a force capable of countering the “rampant and hysterical militarism” rising across Europe. But while Agar’s womb magic may not have prevented the Second World War, the major retrospective of her work that has just opened at the Whitechapel Gallery confirms that it sustained an unstinting determination to work, live and love on her own emphatically female terms over a career spanning more than 70 years. And now, as our public museums and galleries are at last permitted to open, in a number of shows by artists working today it appears that the inspirational legacy of this womb magic is living on in a range of incarnations.
Visual Artartplugged.co.uk

The Other Art Fair Returns for the first in-person London art fair of the year

Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair will be London’s first in-person art fair of the year, with an incredible line-up of exciting emerging artistic talent, a star Guest Artist, unique collaborations and amazing live features. The popular four-day event returns from 1-4 July 2021 and will see the UK’s leading artist-led fair take over West Handyside Canopy in King’s Cross, a beautiful, partially covered outdoor space for the fair’s 19th London edition.
Visual Artcoolhunting.com

Es Devlin’s “The Forest for Change” at London Design Biennale

The 2021 London Design Biennale art director, renowned artist and stage designer, Es Devlin planted 400 trees in the otherwise empty courtyard at Somerset House for “The Forest for Change” installation. The neoclassical complex was built in accordance with Enlightenment ideals; “principles of simplicity, symmetry, mathematical precision and absolute functionality” that rebuffed the opulent designs of preceding baroque and rococo eras. In fact, no trees were allowed to be planted in Somerset House since its architect Sir William Chambers forbade it 250 years ago. Again rebuking past design principles, Devlin had 23 species of trees (all native to the region) planted in the cobblestone courtyard. Visitors are encouraged to wander through the forest, which houses colorful pillars in the middle, all of which display information about climate, health, inequality and other big issues. Read more at The Conversation.
Lifestylegreatbritishlife.co.uk

A historic walk around the city walls of York

Friends of York Walls volunteer Sally Hauser shares all the insider information you need to know about one of Yorkshire’s most prominent historical treasures. There’s a common saying in York: ‘the streets are gates, the gates are bars and the bars are pubs’. No visit to the city is complete without a wander round the ramparts encircling it. But York’s walls are not just for the tourists. Many residents use them on a daily basis to commute, take exercise or simply soak up the ambience that living so close to almost 2,000 years of history offers.
Lifestyletrip101.com

Alternative Things To Do In London, UK - Updated 2021

Featured as one of the world’s most visited cities, London has attracted around 19.1 million international visitors over the past years. This multicultural metropolis lies on the River Thames in South-East England, boasting fascinating architecture, royal palaces, gorgeous parks, an eclectic range of museums and historical sites. You can never run out of things to do while visiting London for the first time or even several times. Whether you are into designer clothing, vintage, and antique artwork or are looking for some delicious local food, you can certainly count on the markets, restaurants or boutiques to buy your stuff. Popular attractions like the British Museum, Hyde Park or the West End have been on top of the list of many visitors but if you’re someone who wishes to ditch the mainstream attractions then here is a list of some of the alternative things to do in London, England below.
Worldtheartnewspaper.com

Bonhams consignor withdraws looted Nepalese sculptures from auction

A consignor has withdrawn five gilded bronze Nepalese figures from an online auction of Himalayan and Buddhist art at Bonhams in Paris after they were identified as looted from the temple gate of a royal palace in the Kathmandu Valley. The five gilded sculptures dating from the early 18th century...
Lifestylehouseandgarden.co.uk

Our essential guide to having a culture packed staycation in the UK this summer

It’s the summer of the Great British staycation. There are advantages when it comes to travel: no early flight check-ins, no hire car dramas, no endless scraping for change for surprise toll roads. Just lovely British motorways, taking you most of the way to Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, or Norfolk – before they run out and become single carriage A-roads where bumper-to-bumper caravans ensure you never run the risk of even approaching the speed limit.