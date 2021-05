LIMA - Tom Golden of Lima purchased this 1952 Willys 4 x 4 Pickup more than seven years ago. He bought it from a guy living south of Ottawa. “I saw it sitting by a barn. I made the call, the guy answered and we made a deal. That was in early spring,” said Golden. “I took it that June to the Westgate Car Show. A childhood buddy had one. He asked me where I got it, and I told him. He told me he had been calling that number for six months and no one answered.”