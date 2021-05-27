Cancel
Business

China’s Scrutiny of Corn Imports Spurs U.S. Cargo Cancellations

By Bloomberg
gcaptain.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina is clamping down on some corn imports amid concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. cargoes. Chinese customs authorities are restricting imports into free trade zones, which aren’t counted toward an official annual purchase quota, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Total U.S. corn cancellations are estimated to be less than 1 million tons, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

gcaptain.com
