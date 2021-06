Before May 25, 2020 became the day George Floyd was murdered, it started out as the day a white woman got canceled. Considering that Floyd’s death inspired a vast social movement not seen since the 1960s, it’s understandable that Amy Cooper, who notoriously called the police on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, has been relegated to a footnote in the story of America’s reckoning with everything from Black equality to the role of police in upholding white supremacy. A year later, however, both events still feel tethered together in a way that helps explain some of what’s happened in America since.