NPR's Scott Simon ponders the child tax credit, why it was created and why someone as wealthy as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos would get it. The phrase poor Jeff Bezos is probably not much uttered. I won't try to say it now without irony. That one ProPublica reported this week that Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch, Elon Musk, George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg were among billionaires who paid little or no income tax in recent years, Mr. Bezos took most of the social media vitriol. The founder of Amazon had a net worth of about $18 billion in 2011 but reportedly paid no taxes. And he got $4,000 in child tax credits. Mr. Bezos paid no taxes because most of his wealth came from company stock, which isn't taxed until it's sold. He has four children with his then-wife Mackenzie Scott, which entitled them to a $1,000 tax credit for each child. Why would someone worth $18 billion be given any child tax credits?