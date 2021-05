Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis have been cast in lead roles of the FX series adaptation of “Shogun,” Variety has confirmed. “Shogun” is based on the James Clavell novel of the same name. It is set in feudal Japan and charts the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds and a mysterious female samurai: John Blackthorne (Jarvis), a risk-taking English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land whose unfamiliar culture will ultimately redefine him; Lord Toranaga (Sanada), a shrewd, powerful daimyo, at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals; and Lady Mariko, a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties, who must prove her value and allegiance.