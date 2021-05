INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simona de Silvestro will be one of five drivers vying for the final three starting spots in this year's Indianapolis 500 when qualifications resume Sunday. The Swiss driver made three attempts on the first day of qualifications. Each of her four-lap averages was too slow to be locked into one of the top 30 spots. But de Silvestro's attempt to get Paretta Autosport, a new predominantly female team, into the May 30 race did bring some drama to the track. She pulled out of pit lane with 12 seconds left in the session before failing to qualify.