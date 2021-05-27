Pope names English archbishop to lead worship congregation

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis named English Archbishop Arthur Roche to lead the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments, the Vatican said. The 71-year-old archbishop succeeds Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah, 75, who led the congregation from 2014 until his Feb. 20 resignation. The Vatican announced the appointment May...

