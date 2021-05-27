Employers must pay workers for recovery time from Covid vaccine side effects, Cuomo says
New York — Businesses in New York must pay their workers if they take days off to recover from the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The Labor Department will issue new guidance today stating that Covid vaccine recovery time will be covered by New York’s law on paid sick leave. Employers will have to give employees paid time off to recover if they experience side effects that keep them from work.www.newyorkupstate.com