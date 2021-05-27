Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Picturestart Set Live-Action Comedy 'Strays' at Universal (EXCLUSIVE)

[Editor's note: The above interview contains spoilers for The Mitchells vs. the Machines.]. Animation is not a genre, it’s a medium. The possibilities are endless, and yet a not-insignificant amount of major studio-produced animated movies seem to follow well-worn territory again and again, almost beat-for-beat. Which is why it’s so refreshing when something like The Mitchells vs. the Machines comes along. In the vein of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse or Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Mitchells vs. the Machines embraces the boundless creativity that’s possible when working in animation, pushing the medium forward in ways that are exciting and eye-popping and yet also fully in step with the film’s characters and themes. Ensuring that the central family's story arc felt real and thematically engaging was of the utmost importance, as director/co-writer Mike Rianda and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller explained to me in a recent extended, exclusive interview about the making of the film.