Oh … My … GOD … That Was the MOST EL MAGO Play I’ve Ever Seen!

Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each ran with two RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 on Saturday to achieve the season’s best six consecutive victories. This month’s Cubs have 18 wins and 7 losses. This is the team’s most win in May since it ended 18:10 in 2016. Cincinnati’s right-hand man Luis Castillo (1 win, 8 losses) threw 5 innings and 4 runs in seven consecutive losses. Castillo, who started on the first day, has been the seventh or starting pitcher in the Reds since Homer Bailey lost seven games in a row in 2018. four steps. Sogard walked to Amir Garrett and then Pederson’s two-run single pulled the Cubs to a 5-2 lead. Brian added a RBI single and extended his consecutive hit record to 11 games. Ortega went deep into the seventh inning and reached the right basket on a windy and cool day in Wrigley Field. For Ortega and for Atlanta. Is the first home run since September 29, 2019. Nick Castellanos doubled his record of hits in the 8th inning to 15 games, but Cincinnati finished in 4 games with 5 hits in the third game. It fell to 10 to 15 in May. The Cubs 13-hit attack helped the team overcome another injury. David Bote left with an injury to his left shoulder after slipping into second place in the fourth inning and being injured. Chicago took advantage of the Reds’ volatile defenses to jump forward on their second unprofitable run, with Willson Contreras taking second place in the one-out grounder of the body. Eugenio Suarez fell to 3rd place due to a mistake in the short. Sogard then drove Contreras with an infield hit, and Bote scored a goal when Zack Davis reached with a bunt single. Davis threw a shut-out ball sixth and then took a lead-off walk to Suarez. After that, he was lifted. Tyler Stevenson hit a home base with two more four-balls. Tyler Stephenson fired 38 1/3 innings before Tyler Stephenson hit a 3-1 hit against Keegan Thompson. Enables the run you have won. Trainer’s Room Red: INF / OF Nick Senzel had his left knee cleaned by Dr. Timothy Kremcheck during surgery on Friday. There are no plans for his return. “What happened in the surgery does not change his willingness to return as soon as possible and play many games throughout the year,” said manager David Bell. … INF Mike Moustakas (right heel) is still running in the water, but “mobility, it’s like everything is back to him,” Bell said. … With Jeff Hoffman (right shoulder) on the disabled list for 10 days, Bell said RHP Vladimir Gutierrez would make another start against Philadelphia on Wednesday. Gutierrez threw a five-inning one-run ball on Friday, his major league debut. Cubs: 1B Anthony Rizzo (Backtight) was out of the lineup for four consecutive games. “Every day,” said manager David Ross. “As I said, things are going positive.” … Jason Heyward (the tension of the left hamstrings) ran the bass before the match. … RHP Alec Mills threw two runballs and four innings at his second rehab start at Triple A Iowa on Friday. Ross said he would start rehab again in five days. UP NEXT Jake Arrieta (5-4, ERA 4.37) started the Cubs at Sunday’s series finale. Right-handed players in 11 games against Cincinnati 7 wins and 3 losses, ERA 3.80. Tyler Mahle (3-2, ERA 3.75) pitches to the Reds. Mare won 2-1 in Washington on Tuesday, making five 1/3 scoreless innings.