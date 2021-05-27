newsbreak-logo
Oh … My … GOD … That Was the MOST EL MAGO Play I’ve Ever Seen!

bleachernation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t even know how to describe what just happened. Javy Baez has done a LOT of crazy stuff in his time, but I have never seen anything like this ever. With two outs and a runner on second, Javy Baez hit what looked like a groundout to end the inning. But the throw took the first baseman off the bag and Javy started running BACK to home plate to avoid the tag … which he did long enough for Willson Contreras, who was running from second, to score.

www.bleachernation.com
Related
