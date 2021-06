The Cubs continued their American League road trip in Detroit on Friday night. They scored first with a familiar face providing the offense. Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer to start the scoring. He was later on base when Anthony Rizzo slugged a two-run double as the Cubs built a 4-0 lead. Bryant is getting ready to put one of those prestigious first quarter of the season NL MVP awards in his trophy cabinet. (What, there isn’t really an award for that?) The Tigers did get a couple of runs back in the sixth on solo homers, but the Cubs snapped their three game losing streak.