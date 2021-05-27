newsbreak-logo
Motorola Creates A Blueprint To Support Endangered Languages In Smartphones

In March 2021, Motorola announced that it added support for two indigenous languages spoken in Latin America as part of a more significant push to make its products more inclusive and accessible. Any Motorola phone running Android 11 can now access Kaingang and Nheengatu. The Kaingang language comes from an agricultural community of people in southeastern Brazil, and only about half of the community still speaks it. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has designatedKaingang as "definitely endangered." This means that children no longer learn it as their first language at home. The Nheengatu community counts about 20,000 people who live primarily in the Amazon. Yet only about 6,000 people in the region still speak the language making Nheengatu a "severely endangered" language by UNESCO's classification. This means that Nheengatu is one step away (critically endangered) from being considered "extinct." UNESCO classifies a language as "severely endangered" when grandparents and older generations speak it; while the parent generation may understand it, they do not speak it to children or among themselves. Both these communities heavily rely on mobile phones for all their internet access needs.

