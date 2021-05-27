newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Antonio Brown sued by marketing firm

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Brown officially returned to the Buccaneers this week and the wide receiver also became the subject of another lawsuit. Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reports that KCB Marketing filed a lawsuit against Brown in Broward County, Florida on Tuesday. He is being accused of not paying commissions on $2.4 million they helped him earn through “marketing, endorsement, and public relations opportunities with various third party vendors.”

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#American Football#The Tampa Bay Times#Kcb Marketing#Company#Broward County#Commissions#Criminal Mischief#July#This Week#Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Politics
News Break
NFL
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
My Magic GR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown Dragged for Working Out With 6ix9ine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and moonlighting rapper, Antonio Brown, is getting dragged after video surfaced of him working out with hip-hop pariah 6ix9ine. Video surfaced of the two working out on Friday (May 7) via Brown's Instagram page. According to TMZ, the Super Bowl-winning wideout invited Tekashi to his football training facility in Miami. In the clips, the two run routes against each other, with Brown mostly embarrassing the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant.
NFLUSA Today

Antonio Brown has knee surgery, new contract still pending physical

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a new contract with veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown, but it won’t become official until Brown passes a physical. That’s because Brown had knee surgery Tuesday (per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport), though recovery is only expected to take a few weeks. Brown played...
NFLBradenton Herald

Bucs’ Antonio Brown sued on assault, battery complaints from moving truck incident

TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs receiver Antonio Brown faces a civil lawsuit over allegations of assault and battery stemming from an altercation with a moving truck driver last year. The suit, filed Wednesday in Broward County, is an extension of a previously settled criminal case involving the seven-time Pro Bowler, who helped Tampa Bay win Super Bowl 55 in February at Raymond James Stadium.
Sex Crimesfoxbangor.com

Antonio Brown Sued Over Alleged Violent Encounter With Moving Truck Driver

Just when it appeared Antonio Brown’s legal troubles were behind him … he’s now being sued again, this time for allegedly assaulting a moving truck driver, TMZ Sports has confirmed. According to the lawsuit, Anton Tumanov claims he was the moving company driver that initially accused Brown in February 2020...
NFLchatsports.com

Bucs' Antonio Brown Sued by Truck Driver Anton Tumanov over 2020 Assault Case

Truck driver Anton Tumanov filed a civil lawsuit against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Wednesday in relation to a January 2020 assault. According to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, Tumanov said Brown assaulted him while he was delivering household items. Per the Associated Press (h/t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Reportedly Facing Another Lawsuit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown recently settled a lawsuit regarding sexual assault allegations. That being said, there are still some legal issues that need to be taken care of. According to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, Brown is facing a civil lawsuit over allegations of assault...
NFL247Sports

Antonio Brown facing lawsuit after altercation with truck driver

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is in the middle of another legal battle after the driver of a moving truck filed a civil suit this week, stemming from an altercation last January. Brown previously pleaded no contest, and was sentenced to two years probation after initially facing three criminal charges including burglary with assault, burglary conveyance and criminal mischief.
NFLPosted by
Reuters

Buccaneers yet to re-sign Antonio Brown, awaiting physical

Head coach Bruce Arians reiterated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning to bring Antonio Brown back for a second season pending his physical. The exam was delayed by Brown's recent knee surgery, Arians told PewterReport.com. "It's just a matter of a physical," Arians said. "We wanted AB back. He was...
atlantaintownpaper.com

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown joins mayoral race

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown is running for mayor after filing paperwork to begin raising funds. Councilman Andre Dickens is expected to officially enter the race later this week, too, according to a report from Atlanta Civic Circle. The council members entered the race after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made...
NFLYardbarker

Antonio Brown sued for battery, assault; WR's legal team issues stern response

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing a civil lawsuit for an incident involving a moving truck driver who asserts that Brown battered and assaulted him last year. Brown’s legal team was having none of it, implying that the plaintiff’s lawsuit, based on its own innate language, is...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Antonio Brown has knee surgery, Bucs not concerned

There was some brief concern earlier Wednesday morning when it was reported that Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown hadn’t actually signed his contract yet. Head coach Bruce Arians said Brown still needed to pass his physical, and it appeared for a second his return to Tampa could be in some doubt.
NFLLeader-Telegram

Bucs receiver Antonio Brown undergoes ‘clean-out’ knee procedure

TAMPA, Fla. — The mystery behind the delay in Bucs receiver Antonio Brown signing his new deal appears to have been resolved. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Brown, who agreed to a new one-year deal with Tampa Bay in April, underwent a successful clean-up procedure on his knee Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, coach Bruce Arians said on the Pewter Report Podcast that Brown hadn’t yet passed his physical due to the procedure.
NFL10NEWS

Why hasn't the Bucs' deal with Antonio Brown been made official yet?

TAMPA, Fla. — The question surrounding Antonio Brown’s contract situation and why a deal hasn’t been officially signed yet was answered this week thanks to Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach Bruce Arians’ appearance on the Pewter Report Podcast. Quite simply, Brown was having a knee procedure done and needed to...
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Makes contract official

Brown (knee) signed his one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The two sides agreed to this contract nearly a month ago, but Brown still needed to pass his physical before signing. The agreement has now been made official, suggesting Brown was able to pass his physical following arthroscopic knee surgery. He's expected to be recovered in 2-3 weeks.
NFLbucsreport.com

Report: Antonio Brown Passes Physical, Signs One-Year Deal

Per The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has signed his new contract just a few days after Bruce Arians explained why the deal had yet to go through in an official capacity. The deal was agreed to in principle a couple of weeks ago, but...
NFLfantasyguru.com

Buccaneers | Antonio Brown terms

Updating previous reports, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown received a $1.1 million base salary with a $2 million signing bonus. He can earn $900,000 in per-game roster bonuses with player and team improvement attached in some stats. He’ll earn $333,333 for 50 receptions, $333,334 for 70 receptions, $333,333 for 600 yards, $333,334 for 800 yards, $333,333 for five touchdowns, $333,333 for seven touchdowns and $250,000 for a Super Bowl win while active and 45 percent playing time.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Antonio Brown Takes On 6ix9ine During Football Workout

6ix9ine has been in South Florida as of late for a string of shows that have been packed with fans. Last night, 6ix9ine was effectively banned from Meek Mill's big birthday party at LIV Nightclub, although he had some other ways of celebrating the day. In fact, 6ix9ine linked up with the likes of Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Antonio Brown, where they got to engage in a workout where two worlds collided.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers GM Reacts To Latest Antonio Brown Injury News

Last month, it was reported that Antonio Brown signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although it may sound absurd, it turns out that signing hasn’t been made official yet. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently announced that Brown underwent successful surgery on his knee to “clean-out” some...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers downplay concerns about health of Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are downplaying concerns about the health of Antonio Brown with the wide receiver’s deal on hold. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the wide receiver underwent a successful knee surgery on Tuesday that was described as a routine clean-up procedure. However, the Buccaneers still will not make Brown’s new deal with the team official until he can pass a physical.