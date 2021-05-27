Antonio Brown sued by marketing firm

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and moonlighting rapper, Antonio Brown, is getting dragged after video surfaced of him working out with hip-hop pariah 6ix9ine. Video surfaced of the two working out on Friday (May 7) via Brown's Instagram page. According to TMZ, the Super Bowl-winning wideout invited Tekashi to his football training facility in Miami. In the clips, the two run routes against each other, with Brown mostly embarrassing the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant.