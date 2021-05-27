Antonio Brown sued by marketing firm
Antonio Brown officially returned to the Buccaneers this week and the wide receiver also became the subject of another lawsuit. Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reports that KCB Marketing filed a lawsuit against Brown in Broward County, Florida on Tuesday. He is being accused of not paying commissions on $2.4 million they helped him earn through “marketing, endorsement, and public relations opportunities with various third party vendors.”profootballtalk.nbcsports.com