Winners named in Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College STEPS symposium

Viewership of the Student Engagement Programs (STEPS) symposium at ABAC increased from 300 views in the pandemic year of 2020 to 1,847 unique presentation views in 2021. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Daniel Stout from Suwanee and Lawrence Langston III, from Beech Island, S.C., have been selected as the overall winners among students participating in the 2021 Student Engagement Programs (STEPS) Symposium representing undergraduate research at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Darby Sewell, assistant vice president for academic affairs, engagement, learning resources and compliance, said the symposium included 29 presentations and 38 ABAC student presenters. Viewership of the virtual symposium increased from 300 views in the pandemic year of 2020 to 1,847 unique presentation views in 2021.

Stout and Langston are pursuing a bachelor of science degree in Natural Resource Management, Wildlife. They also won first place in the Biological, Life, and Chemical Sciences category. Their faculty mentor was Jason Scott.

Ivan Zapote from Ashburn, pursuing an Engineering Pathway Associate of Science degree, finished second overall. His faculty mentors were Alex McLemore and Michael Maw. Zapote finished first in the Computational and Engineering category.

Daniel Adams from Nashville, finished in third place overall. He is majoring in the bachelor of science degree in Biology. His mentor was Chris Beals.

In the other categories, Kyerra Mahogany from Pineview finished first in Social/Behavioral Sciences and Education. She is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in Rural Community Development, Community Health. Her mentor was Janet Koposko.

Danielle Long from Fitzgerald finished first in Art, Design, Performing Arts, Communication and Journalism. She is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in Writing and Communication. Her mentor was Brian Yost.

In the Environmental Sciences category, Emma Tyre from Patterson finished first. She is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in Agriculture, Crop Science. Her mentors were McLemore and Maw.