Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Chautauqua; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Chautauqua County in southeastern Kansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1228 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Peru, or 7 miles southeast of Sedan...moving east at 30 mph. hail up to the size of nickels...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Coffeyville, Caney, Sedan, Dearing, Tyro, Peru, Chautauqua, Havana, Bolton, Niotaze and Independence Airport.