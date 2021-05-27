newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nowata County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Nowata, Osage, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nowata; Osage; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...NORTHERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN NOWATA COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1229 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Chautauqua, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Copan... Wann Hulah... Wah Sha She State Park This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
City
Nowata, OK
County
Washington County, OK
County
Osage County, OK
State
Washington State
City
Osage, OK
City
Copan, OK
State
Oklahoma State
County
Nowata County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Washington State Park#Storm#Northwestern Nowata#Tornado Watch#Northeastern Osage#Northern Washington#Northeastern Oklahoma#Chautauqua#Severity#Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Osage County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Bird Creek at Avant affecting Osage County. The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bird Creek at Avant. * From early this morning to this afternoon. * At 5:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, minor flooding of farmlands occurs along the floodplain of Bird Creek downtream from Avant.
Osage County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated persistent light to moderate rain across portions Osage county. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across central and eastern Osage county since 3 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Hominy... Barnsdall Wynona... Avant Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Sunset Lake... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Nelagoney... Tallant Pershing... Wolco Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area through 2 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Nowata, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 110 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Alluwe, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Chelsea Big Cabin... New Alluwe White Oak This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 275 and 284. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH