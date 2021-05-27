Special Weather Statement issued for Nowata, Osage, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nowata; Osage; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...NORTHERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN NOWATA COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1229 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Chautauqua, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Copan... Wann Hulah... Wah Sha She State Park This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.alerts.weather.gov