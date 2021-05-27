newsbreak-logo
Voluntary Benefits: Why Pet Insurance is Trending & You Should Offer It

Cover picture for the articleAttracting and retaining talent with benefits relevant to a diverse workforce is a challenge for many employers. Coming out of a pandemic, this challenge is even greater, with new shifts in the market emerging. Trends that arose from the pandemic certainly included pet adoptions, and pet insurance is still a largely untapped industry that can set brokers and their clients apart — especially when it comes to recruiting and employee satisfaction.

