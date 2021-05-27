Mandala Colouring: A Meditation Technique To Ward Off Stress And Anxiety

In times like these when the whole world reels with the ferocious second wave of Covid-19, it is essential to get a hold of stress and calm yourself. Mental health problems like stress and anxiety can aggravate if you don’t handle stress well, so having some strategies in the back of your mind can help you when things get rough. Stress and anxiety can be overwhelming to handle, but it’s important to figure out ways to manage your mental state to prevent anything from spiralling out of control. Not only does stress and anxiety make it difficult for people to do day to day activities, but it can take a toll on your health as well.