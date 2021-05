One of our favorite things about Ron Howard is that he really is a wholesome family man at home. After growing up on the sets of The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days, the beloved actor turned filmmaker has been happily married to his wife Cheryl for decades, and they somehow managed to raise four children together in Hollywood with as normal an upbringing as they could provide. While major fans are probably familiar with his oldest daughter, actress Bryce Dallas Howard, the famed director also has twin daughters that are seriously the spitting image of their dad -- Jocelyn and Paige Howard.