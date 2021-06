MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man early Friday morning after he allegedly flashed a knife in a threatening way on the bike path near the Monona Terrace. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. to the bike path along the Monona Terrace. A couple that was fishing on the shore told officers that a man who they didn’t know came running up to them and displayed a knife in a threatening manner before leaving.