Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Verano Expands In Florida With 33rd MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary, Captor Capital To Open Eight Store In California

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Verano To Open 33rd MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary In Florida

Multi-state cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) confirmed Thursday the opening of its new MÜV Dispensary in Florida, set for May 28.

The company’s 33rd MÜV Dispensary in Florida is located at 18941 Old Shady Hills Road in Spring Hill, on the southwest corner of County Lien and Old Shady Hills roads. Patients can also order online as the dispensary is offering express pickup as well as delivery.

Customers will be able to choose from a wide product offering, including edibles, flower, pre-rolls, vape pens, topicals, oral sprays, tinctures, metered-dose inhalers, capsules, transdermal patches and gels.

“Its proximity to Tampa and St. Petersburg has made Spring Hill a popular community for professionals who enjoy the city, but also value the natural beauty of Florida and its beaches,” John Tipton, president of Verano said. “With our wide range of award-winning therapeutics, we’re confident MÜV will become a favorite with the residents of Hernando County. And we’re thrilled to be able to bring new jobs to the community. We have a great team here and they are very passionate about their new careers in cannabis.”

  • Captor Capital To Open Eight Dispensary In California

Canadian vertically-integrated cannabis company Captor Capital Corp. (CSE:CPTR) announced Thursday it will open a new retail dispensary in Goleta, California on May 28.

The company’s eighth dispensary in the Golden State will be located at 290 Storke Road, Goleta, California 93117, strategically situated in a high-traffic shopping area, close to Target (NYSE:TGT), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Captor noted that the dispensary will offer in-store shopping as well as delivery and advance-order pickup choices.

“We’re thrilled to join the Goleta community and to bring our premium cannabis flower and unique retail experience to Santa Barbara County,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of the Captor Retail Group. “This new location will allow us to better serve our customers throughout Southern California as we continue to execute on our aggressive retail growth strategy.”

The Toronto-headquartered company plans to open another dispensary in Palm Springs, California during the third quarter of this year.

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash

