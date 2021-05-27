newsbreak-logo
A lesson in transparency

By Rory Jackson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout what has been an incredibly difficult period following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the new build yards have performed admirably in the face of a challenging environment. SuperyachtNews speaks to Tim Ciasulli, owner of 40.8m Rebeca about the challenges of taking delivery of superyacht during the pandemic and we discuss the various stages of the pandemic from an owner’s perspective.

