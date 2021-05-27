newsbreak-logo
Pawtucket, RI

Up-and-Coming Pawtucket Arts Space & PVD Bookseller Make Summer Plans

By Julia Barber
Brianna Paon is a connector. After DJing and booking shows for several years in the greater Boston area (electronic/experimental music shows in venues and alternative spaces), she began to dream about a platform that could host a wide variety of community arts and music projects. Together with partner Matthew O’Brien, a fixture in the Providence punk music scene playing drums in Passionplay, the industrious couple founded Focal. “We’ve been looking for something like this,” says Paon. And now, in the heart of Pawtucket, that safe and inclusive multi-purpose arts space exists, joining Rhode Island’s robust underground scene. “It’s a collective dream we can share with the community.”

