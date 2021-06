The price trend of AAVE token is on a downward trend due to the sell-off in the day. AAVE/BTC pair is trading negative by 8.8% at 0.00605305 BTC. The daily technical chart of AAVE token price broke through the support level and struggled below $245.0. According to the pivot level, the key support levels for AAVE are $245.0 and $135.0, respectively. However, if it does move higher, the key observational resistance is $415.0. In addition, the chart also has a rotating top candlestick, showing that shorts and longs have failed to control the currency.