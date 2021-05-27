GBP/USD rises further on stronger pound, eyes 1.4200

The British pound shot higher during the trading session on Friday to reach towards the 1.42 handle again. By doing so, we have tested the same resistance barrier that we have been working against for a while now, and this just tells me yet again how important this level is going to be. If we can break above the recent highs from earlier this week, then I think that the market probably has a real shot at reaching towards the 1.45 handle. That being said, it is not necessarily going to be easy to get there, but clearly, we are knocking on the door.