Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

GBP/USD rises further on stronger pound, eyes 1.4200

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePound among top performer across the board on Thursday. GBP/USD rises sharply, remains in recent range. The GBP/USD printed a fresh two-day high during the American session at 1.4195 and then pulled back to 1.4180. It is rising more than 60 pips, after making a strong rebound from the weekly lows it reached on Asian hours below 1.4100.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Gbp#Market Sentiment#American#Bank Of England#Eur#Gpb#Pound#Gbp Usd Ayes#Yields#Four Day Lows#Asian Hours#Eyes#Economic Data#Spending#President Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index clings to gain above 90.00

DXY looks to reverse Friday’s post-Payrolls pullback. US 10-year yields start the week with small gains near 1.57%. The Fed will publish the Consumer Credit Change for April. The greenback looks to reverse Friday’s retracement and begins the week slightly in the positive territory and above the key 90.00 mark...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY flat below the pivot, eyes a 50% mean reversion

EUR/JPY bulls are taking charge following a bearish daily impulse. The 50% mean reversion level aligns with the prior lows expected to act as resistance. EUR/JPY is trading at 133.31 at the time of writing and has stuck to a 133.08 / 133.38 range. The euro was bid at the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD eyeing break of critical resistance near 0.7750

AUD/USD bulls pressing against the trendline resistance zone. A quiet week on the calendar ahead of July RBA meeting. AUD/USD ended the week bid and rose over 1% on Friday on US dollar weakness in a spike from 0.7649 to 0.7745 the high. In a week where the Reserve Bank...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Fails at Same Resistance Barrier

The British pound shot higher during the trading session on Friday to reach towards the 1.42 handle again. By doing so, we have tested the same resistance barrier that we have been working against for a while now, and this just tells me yet again how important this level is going to be. If we can break above the recent highs from earlier this week, then I think that the market probably has a real shot at reaching towards the 1.45 handle. That being said, it is not necessarily going to be easy to get there, but clearly, we are knocking on the door.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bounces from 50-Day EMA

The euro pulled back initially during the trading session on Friday as the world awaited the non-farm payroll announcement, and traders started to worry about the idea of the Federal Reserve stepping away from quantitative easing. That strengthens the US dollar in the short term, but after the jobs number came out at 559,000 added, we turned around to show signs of strength again in the euro. Perhaps a better way to put it is that we had seen weakness in the greenback. By doing so, we wiped out most of the losses from the previous session at one point, but then pulled back as traders went home.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls face rejection near 1.4200 mark amid Brexit jitters

A combination of factors assisted GBP/USD to gain strong positive traction on Friday. The upbeat UK economic outlook, BoE rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the pair. The post-NFP USD selling bias provided an additional boost and remained supportive. Brexit jitters held bulls from placing any aggressive bets...
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD to slow down its appreciation pace – CIBC

The Australian dollar has consolidated earlier gains over the last month. The outlook for the aussie remains positive, but economists at CIBC Capital Markets have tempered the expected pace of gains. Tracking sideways with underlying support. “We retain a positive outlook overall and forecast AUD/USD at 0.8000 by end-2Q, the...
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Within Range, GBP/JPY Eyes Key Levels

GBP/USD: The Pound kicks off the week on a relatively soft note. However, with volatility remaining muted, GBP/USD trades within a familiar range, which is likely to persist in the short term amid the lack of notable economic events on today’s calendar. The plan to reopen on June 21st remains in doubt in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant. Scientists have estimated that the Delta variant spreads 40% more rapidly than previous UK variants and thus raises the possibility that the UK could delay plans to reopen by an additional two weeks. As such, while the government's decision will have short-term ramifications for the Pound amid a shift in sentiment, the economic ramifications are likely to be muted. Support in Cable is situated at 1.4080-90, marking last week’s lows, while on the topside resistance sits at 1.4235-50.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dismal payrolls sinks US yields, dollar slides, reverses gains

Risk Leaders AUD, NZD Soar, Yen Rallies, Stocks Rise. Summary: The benchmark US 10-Year Treasury yield sank 7 basis points to 1.55% (1.62% Friday) following the release of a disappointing Employment report. US Non-Farms Payrolls added 559,000 Jobs in May, missing expectations of 650,000 jobs. While the Unemployment rate improved with a fall to 5.8% from 6.1% (and forecasts at 5.9%), the Participation Rate contracted to 61.6% (61.7%). A popular measure of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 foreign currencies, the USD/DXY (Dollar Index) slid 0.63% to 90.12 from 90.47 (Friday). The risk leading AUD/USD soared 0.8% to 0.7742 (0.7660) while its cousin, the Kiwi (NZD/USD) finished up 0.9% to 0.7210 (0.7140 Friday). USD/JPY, most sensitive to moves in the US 10-year yield, slumped 0.75% to 109.52 (110.28). The Euro reversed its slide, climbing 0.25% to 1.2165 (1.21280). Sterling rallied 0.3% to 1.4155 (1.4105).
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Focus Turns to May CPI Release

Investing.com -- The dollar traded marginally higher early in Europe Monday after the softer-than-expected payrolls release, with traders turning their attention towards this week’s inflation figures. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was up less than...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to move lower in the near-term – OCBC

Gold fell back below the $1900 last week and a weak US CPI print this week may usher the yellow metal down further, as reported by OCBC Bank. “Unsurprisingly, gold recorded its best monthly price gain YTD in May, rising 7.8% last month to close above $1900 on 31 May. The first few days of June, however, has been less encouraging, with gold falling back below the $1900 level.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, XAG/USD, USD/CHF

GBPUSD is trading at 1.4117; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.4155 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3995. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.4210. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4305.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY challenges 133.00, or 2-week lows

EUR/JPY appears under pressure around 133.00. The better tone in the dollar puts the euro to the test. German Factory Orders came in short of estimates in April. Investors’ sentiment slightly favours the dollar at the beginning of the week and motivates EUR/JPY to slip back to the 133.00 neighbourhood, or 2-week lows.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Could make brief retracement

Upside risks pressured the Australian Dollar against the US Dollar on Friday. As a result, the AUD/USD exchange rate surged by 92 pips or 1.20% during Friday's trading session. Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the currency pair could make a retracement towards the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops to fresh 10-day low below 109.30

USD/JPY is edging lower at the start of the week. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south after opening with a bullish gap. US Dollar Index stays afloat above 90.00 on Monday. The USD/JPY pair reached its highest level since early April at 110.34 last week but lost 80 pips...
Marketsinvezz.com

GBP/USD forms a cup and handle as UK house price index rises

The GBP/USD pair declined slightly as the US dollar bounced back. The pair dropped even after strong UK house price index data. Data by Halifax and Nationwide showed that house prices jumped in May. The GBP/USD price retreated on Monday even after the relatively strong UK house price index data....
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Near-Term Forecast: 1.2051 Possible

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.2054-1.2078. More information on securing specialist rates, here. It is a soft start to what promises to be a busy week for the Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate (EUR/USD), given the release of U.S. inflation numbers and a key European Central Bank meeting are both due. The...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains calm below 1.2200 amid softer USD, German data eyed

EUR/USD stays muted on Monday in the Asian trading hours. US dollar remains subdued after downbeat Job data. The euro fails to lock in gains, ECB eyed later in the week. The EUR/USD pair trades with minute losses on the first day of the fresh trading week. The pair moves in a very narrow range of 15-pips with no meaningful traction.