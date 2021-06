LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced they would award Nebraska more than $12.6 million in federal grants through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements at the Broken Bow Municipal Airport, Central City Municipal Airport, McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport, O’Neill Municipal Airport, Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff, and the Wahoo Municipal Airport.