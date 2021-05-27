Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

GBP/JPY surges to the highest level since February 2018, further beyond 155.00 mark

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/JPY caught aggressive bids on Thursday and broke out of a two-week-old trading range. The prevalent risk-on environment undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. The upbeat UK economic outlook, BoE Vlieghe’s hawkish comments provided an additional lift. The GBP/JPY cross added to its strong intraday gains and surged past...

www.fxstreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpy#Gbp#Uk Economy#Jpy Cross#Japanese#British#Indian#The Bank Of England#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Key Levels to Watch Ahead of BOE Decision

Buy the GBP/USD and add a take-profit at 1.4020 (50% retracement). Add a stop-loss at 1.3897. Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3897. Add a stop-loss at 1.4020. The GBP/USD is rising for the fourth straight day as investors wait for the latest Bank of England (BOE) interest rate decision. It is trading at 1.3965, which is about 1.30% higher than the lowest level last week.
Economyinvesting.com

Germany's Ifo Index Hits Highest Level Since 2018

Investing.com -- German business confidence hit its highest level since the end of 2018 in June. as the gradual relaxation of pandemic restrictions supported both current activity and expectations for the future. Ifo, the Munich-based think-tank, said its closely-watched business climate index rose to 104.0, from 102.9 in May. Analysts...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

UK reports highest increase in COVID-19 cases since February

The United Kingdom on Thursday reported 16,703 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase since February. The spike, along with 21 deaths counted Thursday by the British government's COVID-19 tracker, comes even as nearly 83 percent of the U.K.'s population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY extends weekly gains to the 132.70 zone

EUR/JPY moves higher as the risk-on mood improves. German, EMU flash June PMIs lend further support to the risk trends. ECB Lagarde speaks later in the session. The improved sentiment in the risk complex props up the selling bias in the Japanese yen and pushes EUR/JPY well past the 132.00 mark on Wednesday.
Currenciesfxempire.com

GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.3950

British Pound Tries To Gain More Ground Against U.S. Dollar. GBP/USD is currently trying to get back above the resistance at 1.3950 while the U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is testing the resistance level at 91.80. In case this test...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Short-term Bottom on EUR/JPY?

We’re checking out a technical setup on EUR/JPY that may draw in traders into the longer-term uptrend after the recent drop. Is this the start of a new leg higher?. On the daily chart above of EUR/JPY, we can see the pair has been in a steady uptrend over the past three months, which actually is a part of a longer-term uptrend that goes all the way back to May 2020 where the pair bottomed out just under the 115.00 handle.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: EUR/GBP

There are both potential long and short opportunities in EUR/GBP just ahead, all depending on what we may get from the Bank of England’s upcoming monetary policy statement. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at a setup on EUR/NZD as it retests channel support, so be sure to check that out to see if there is still a potential play!
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling a "Top Pick" with BNP Paribas, Forecast 1.20+ Against the Euro

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1586-1.1609. More information on securing specialist rates, here. BNP Paribas have named the British Pound their "idiosyncratic top pick" in a regular quarterly economic and strategic briefing, saying the UK's economy is likely to outperform its peers and allow the Bank of England to raise interest rates in August 2022.
Currenciesinvesting.com

USD/JPY At 15-Month Highs And What To Expect From BoE

The U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level against the Japanese Yen in 15 months. Equities and currencies benefitted from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reassurance that 1970s rapid rise in inflation is “very, very unlikely.” With the central bank’s confidence, investors drove up risk assets. Japanese Yen crosses performed the best, with USD/JPY rising above 111 intraday. A stronger appetite for risk is one of the main reasons why demand for sterling and the commodities outpaced the U.S. dollar, and the greenback’s gains were limited to the yen, Swiss Franc and the euro. Given the recent softness in U.S. data, the Fed wants a stronger recovery before raising interest rates. New home sales fell unexpectedly along with Markit Economics’ composite and services PMI. According to Powell, “We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Durable goods, revisions to Q1 GDP, jobless claims and the trade balance are due for release on Thursday.
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision

BRITISH POUND OUTLOOK: GBP/USD PRICE ACTION HINGES ON BANK OF ENGLAND. Pound-Dollar has staged a healthy 170-pip rebound over the last three trading sessions. GBP/USD implied volatility elevated due to event risk posed by the BoE rate decision. Don’t miss our preview for the Bank of England meeting and how...
WorldBenzinga

GBP/USD Could Storm Through The 1.4000 Threshold On A Hawkish BOE

UK´s businesses output held in expansion territory in June, according to Markit. The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday. GBP/USD could storm through the 1.4000 threshold on a hawkish BOE. The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4000 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retreating afterwards to...
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to challenge bears’ determination at 1.4000

UK´s businesses output held in expansion territory in June, according to Markit. The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday. GBP/USD could storm through the 1.4000 threshold on a hawkish BOE. The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4000 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retreating afterwards to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Looks to extend gains beyond 155.00

GBP/JPY makes a stellar recovery from the previous week's lower levels. Bulls remain hopeful above the 154.95 level, look for additional gains. Momentum oscillator moves in favor of upside momentum. GBP/JPY price edges higher on Thursday morning in the initial trading session. The cross made YTD high at 156.07 in...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY braces for yearly top near 111.00 on US Treasury yield rebound

USD/JPY prints three-day uptrend as bulls attack April’ high. Market sentiment dwindles after Fed’s Powell defends easy money, US-China tussles escalates. BOJ minutes cite lack of agreement over the economic outlook, Kuroda met PM. US PMIs, Fedspeak will be the key along with the risk catalysts. USD/JPY portrays broad US...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

GBPEUR Rallies Again to Hold the Uptrend

The GBPEUR exchange rate rallied again on Monday to close just below the 1.1700 level and there is hope that the pair can still move to the yearly highs at 1.18. The focus will be on the Bank of England this week and policymakers may have to discuss tapering of stimulus measures after the recent inflation surge. The pair is trying to shrug off the spread of the virus variant, but Portugal and Germany have also seen the Indian variant as the dominant strain.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Sterling slips, hovering around $1.39 as dollar recovers

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped against a slightly stronger dollar on Tuesday as currency markets were driven by last week’s hawkish shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed surprised some market participants last week by signalling that it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner...
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar-driven sterling drops back below $1.39

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Sterling fell back below $1.39 on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, but it was still above the two-month lows it reached on Monday after the Fed's hawkish shift. The U.S. Federal Reserve surprised some market participants last week by signalling that it would raise interest...
Marketslatestnewspost.com

FTSE rises after factory output buoys trading

The London markets climbed higher after record UK factory activity helped drive positivity around the country’s economic revival. Traders welcomed new data from the Confederation of British Industry which showed that output grew at the fastest pace since survey records began in 1975 in the three months to June. A...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY: Bulls struggle to defend 154.00, UK PMI in focus

GBP/JPY steps back from weekly top amid a choppy session. BOJ minutes conveyed policymakers’ indecision, Powell’s rejection to rate hikes favor market mood. UK stays optimistic over removing virus-led restrictions on July 19, Brexit woes continue. Japan’s Leading Economic Index for April, UK’s preliminary PMIs for June will be crucial...