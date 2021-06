Third Phase Of Bullish Run For XRP Expected: Can Price Hit $10?. XRP which is the native crypto coin of the United States-based blockchain payments company Ripple recently had to undergo a price crash due to which the coin lost its key support of $1 and moved down to trade around the figure of $0.84 around where it is trading at the moment. However, the currently seventh-ranked digital currency is expected to see the third phase of its bullish run as the coin has set a target of $10 in the long-term.