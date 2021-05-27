Shoot Your Shot

We're nearing the end of the list of commanders from Strixhaven and Commander 2021 and I'd like to take a minute to congratulate the rest of the team of Commander writers on the site for working together to create content for everything Wizards throws at us. It's a little scary that it took a team of like 10 of us months to get through one set, but we put together a crack team here at Coolstuffinc. Am I ready for Modern Horizons 2? If I say no, the set is coming out anyway, so it doesn't matter. What DOES matter is that I'm going to help bid farewell to Strixhaven and C21 by doing something VERY stupid and janky, and I can't wait to make it happen.