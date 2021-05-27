Lazy Losheel

I imagine a wall, somewhere in England, with the words “Games Workshop Vidya Gamez” splashed up it in Gun-metal Grey. Here, a team of talented developers have been hurling ideas for over a decade and going with whichever ones don’t immediately slide off. The result has been a mixed bag of genres and titles. But in total fairness, most have been above average in terms of quality. We’ve had third person shooters, turn-based tactics, isometric looter RPGs, Left4Dead-style team shooters and whatever the hell Necromunda: Underhive is. And now we have Necromunda: Hired Gun, a hodge-podge of ideas that feels like Doom Eternal ate Ghostrunner with a side of Space Marine, went to bed and found this in the sheets in the morning.