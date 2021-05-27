Lazy Losheel

Graffiti Games revealed their latest title during the Guerilla Collective 2 event this weekend with their RPG game Elderand. The game is essentially a love letter to Castlevania and all of the other Metroidvania-type games in the genre, as you will explore a story-driven action RPG game that forces you to use skill-based combat to take out your foes and progress through the game. Everything about what we've seen so far feels like a throwback to the NES days, but obviously with better mechanics and graphic representation. Even though the game is using pixel art, but it looks fantastic. You can check out screenshots and more info below from the team, along with the latest trailer, as the game will be released sometime in 2022.