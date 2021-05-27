Cancel
Lazy Losheel

By Mike Likes
coolstuffinc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen researching a new commander, I don't always look up the character's lore. When I do, it's often to confirm which pronouns I should be using. Rarely am I rewarded with something as compelling as this. "Losheel proudly admits that she's willing to work very hard in order to be...

www.coolstuffinc.com
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Video Gamesblizzardwatch.com

The Queue: Do si do

We’re fifty pulls into our Blood Council mythic progression. I still stand by my statement that all of the fight mechanics are super fun, but I’m super ready for the next patch and the raid to arrive. One good thing has come out of our time spent being killed by these fearsome party-goers though, now whenever my tank partner and I need to do a swap we say “do si do.”
Video Gamesapppicker.com

Fury of the Gods

In Fury of the Gods you can play as three different Greek deities, namely Zeus, who commands the power of lightning, Poseidon, who wields the force of the oceans, and Hades, who rules the flames of the underworld itself. As one of these gods, your job is to keep the...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Out Now in Early Access, The Last Spell Promises Challenging Turn-Based Fun

On The Last Spell‘s Steam page, developer Ishtar Games states it wants to make “the best roguelike tactical RPG”. And although it’s only just entered Early Access, with a view to remaining in that state for at least a year, there’s already a lot to like about The Last Spell. Combining strategic turn-based combat with tower defence and character building, there’s a lot to sink your teeth into already. And with battles pitting you against giant hordes of enemies, they’re tense, dangerous, and a lot of fun.
Video Gamessideshow.com

10 Great D&D Monsters (That Aren’t Dragons)

Dragons may be the biggest stars among the monsters of Dungeons & Dragons — they’re mentioned right there in the title! But D&D lore is loaded with hundreds of fantastic, non-draconic monsters. Here are 10 examples of the variety of creatures you might encounter in a D&D game, ranked in...
Hobbiesmodernman.com

Which Social Games to Play When Busy

Social games have been all the rage over the last few years, with many people turning to them in need of a little pick-me-up. What’s more, social games are incredibly easy to access, whether you prefer playing on your laptop or your smartphone. For this reason, many players choose these games to help them relax when they are incredibly busy. But what games are the best option when time isn’t on your side? Let’s go through a couple of social game types to see which ones you can play to reduce stress on a busy day.
Video Gamesgeekdad.com

‘D&D Descent in Avernus’ Session 0 (Part 3)

GeekDad plays ‘D&D’: Session 68 – Cult of the Dead Three. Suddenly, the cultists all drew daggers and in turn began stabbing violently into the body on the altar. The figure on the altar, whom Arvene had presumed was already dead, let out a low moan. Arvene had a moment of hesitation. This did not go unnoticed by the leader of the cultists who angrily turned to Arvene. She beat him to the chase, however, and immediately cast Sacred Flame at the lead cultist. “Intruder!” he yelled. “Rochester it is,” came the echo from the bushes.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Free Survival Game Muck Gains Popularity on Steam

Another survival game is slowly conquering steam Steam. This time it's Muck, a work created by a youtuber Dani. At the peak moment, almost 17 thousand people played the game. A new item has joined the long list of survival games available on Steam. It is Muck, an inconspicuous title powered by Unity engine, whose creator is youtuber known as Dani. His recognition in the web clearly translated into the game's popularity. At the peak moment Muck was played by 16.7 thousand people. An equally impressive result was achieved by the game on Twitch. At one point, 22 thousand viewers watched the broadcasts.
Video GamesRPGamer

Free DLC Coming to Sword of the Necromancer

Grimorio of Games and JanduSoft announced new free DLC for Sword of the Necromancer. The free update will launch on June 24, 2021, and include three new modes, ten new monsters, and eight new bosses, as well as an epilogue story character and dungeon builder. The three modes are: Challenge Mode sees players go through the same dungeon as the main campaign but with randomised encounters; Colosseum Mode sees players start from level 1 and fight through waves of enemies; and Boss Rush pits players against a string of five bosses without any breaks in between.
Video GamesICV2

REVIEW: 'WARHAMMER AGE OF SIGMAR: SOULBOUND � STARTER SET' (RPG)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soulbound – Starter Set. The Warhammer Age of Sigmar setting has, since its creation, been one of remarkably rich detail, supported deeply and broadly through supplements, fiction, and game products. It is only natural that fans of the miniatures game and other titles would want to explore it as a role-playing experience. The challenge, of course, is to attract fans of the setting in a compelling way, particularly those who may not have a lot of experience with role playing games. This makes some form of Starter Set a logical choice indeed. But does the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soulbound Starter Set ease this passage?
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic review

It's uncanny how much World of Warcraft Classic continues to feel like a wormhole to a bygone era of gaming. I was certain that the magic of WoW Classic's 2019 launch couldn't be repeated, but I was wrong. After a few hours of grinding out quests, I joined a random group of strangers to take on one of the new dungeons available in Burning Crusade Classic. What should've been a 20-minute run ended up cascading into a four-hour marathon. When I finally slumped into bed at 3 am, I didn't just have some sweet new loot for my undead Warlock, but a whole new guild of friends to play alongside.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Get Ready for the Nomadic Fey Bara Naghi in MONSTER HUNTS WEEKLY Issue 19

This week is the release of Monster Hunts Weekly Issue 19. The main attraction is the Bara Naghi from Vall Syrene and Fernando Dolande. This fey travels between the material and Feywild planes and wanders in small nomadic groups. Very few actually know these creatures exist but the suggested plot hooks should be a good source of inspiration for incorporating the Bara Naghi into your own game. As always there’s also a mini adventure that you can use, rules for harvesting materials, and new magical items specific to the Bara Naghi.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Necromunda: Hired Gun review

I imagine a wall, somewhere in England, with the words “Games Workshop Vidya Gamez” splashed up it in Gun-metal Grey. Here, a team of talented developers have been hurling ideas for over a decade and going with whichever ones don’t immediately slide off. The result has been a mixed bag of genres and titles. But in total fairness, most have been above average in terms of quality. We’ve had third person shooters, turn-based tactics, isometric looter RPGs, Left4Dead-style team shooters and whatever the hell Necromunda: Underhive is. And now we have Necromunda: Hired Gun, a hodge-podge of ideas that feels like Doom Eternal ate Ghostrunner with a side of Space Marine, went to bed and found this in the sheets in the morning.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Graffiti Games Reveals Castlevania-Inspired RPG Elderand

Graffiti Games revealed their latest title during the Guerilla Collective 2 event this weekend with their RPG game Elderand. The game is essentially a love letter to Castlevania and all of the other Metroidvania-type games in the genre, as you will explore a story-driven action RPG game that forces you to use skill-based combat to take out your foes and progress through the game. Everything about what we've seen so far feels like a throwback to the NES days, but obviously with better mechanics and graphic representation. Even though the game is using pixel art, but it looks fantastic. You can check out screenshots and more info below from the team, along with the latest trailer, as the game will be released sometime in 2022.
Video GamesHearthPwn

Reno Double N'zoth Warrior

The goal of the deck is to use lots of defensive spells and minions to survive to the late game and use 2 big waves of threats with both N'zoths. This deck struggles against combo decks (like Mecha'thun Warlock and Mozaki Mage) and Secret Mage, but it can hold off aggro decks like Pirate Warrior and Odd Paladin.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

ASTRO: The Beginning (PC) Review with stream

2D side scrolling shooters are kind of the entry point for many game designers. It is a genre that has had a solid foundation to reference for over 40 years. There have been slight variations, Rez and Ikugura come to mind, but the core remains the same. This is important to bring up, because even while ASTRO: The Beginning is entirely functional and playable, the game itself misses on so many of the key marks that it only ever comes out boring.
Video GamesWiredpr News

What it takes to turn a video game on the table

This revolution makes business sense. If there is space on the table popularity exploded over the last 20 years, and major publishers have well recognized the appealing natural cross between analog and digital games. After all, who wants to exchange their eleventh bunch of herbs Catan, when could they send mana crystals to Azeroth? Or driving a robot battalion in Runeter?
Comicsgametyrant.com

RWBY: GRIMM ECLIPSE Review: Simplicity And Fun By Design

It’s not often that you come across an anime-based RPG title that is simplified to the roots of the anime itself and it is still an entertaining game. Yet Rooster Teeth Games has developed RWBY: Grimm Eclipse and shown that simplicity can work when done right. Giving players semi-lengthy missions, the ability to play with friends, and a roster featuring all of your favorites from the show, this game simply worked at being entertaining. That isn’t to say that it was without flaw though.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance gets a gameplay overview trailer

Wizards of the Coast and Tuque Games have released a new gameplay overview trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. In this game, players will battle legendary monsters with your friends in an explosive action brawler set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Dark Alliance is an action RPG...