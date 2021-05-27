newsbreak-logo
Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton signs lease for International Marathon Center near starting line

Milford Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPKINTON — Statues. More than 120 years of history. The famed starting line. In the long run: an International Marathon Center. Thursday's announcement of a 99-year lease agreement between the Town of Hopkinton and the 26.2 Foundation continues the goal of creating a $29 million facility on a 19-acre site on East Main Street (Rte. 135), less than two-thirds of a mile from the starting line of the Boston Marathon.

