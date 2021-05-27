Rain, cooler conditions expected in Nebraska over Memorial Day weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty showers and patchy drizzle gave way to some drier weather this afternoon as temperatures slowly warmed to around 70 degrees. We even managed a few peeks of sunshine before spotty showers redeveloped after 4pm. We will continue to see a few light showers around the metro this evening, with an isolated rumble of thunder across far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa where temperatures are slightly warmer. Showers should fade overnight, but patchy drizzle may continue into Tuesday morning. Temperatures remain mild, with lows only falling to around 60 degrees.