Rain, cooler conditions expected in Nebraska over Memorial Day weekend
Cold air dropping down from the Dakotas into Nebraska is expected to make for a cool and damp Memorial Day weekend. “I know there are precipitation chances pretty much through the weekend,” said meteorologist Dave Eastlack of the National Weather Service office in Valley. “On Friday, a large, cooler air mass will be traversing through the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa. Behind that will be a cold air mass that will be bringing cooler temperatures.”omaha.com