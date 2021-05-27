'The Howling' meets 'The Thing' in official trailer for IFC's horror-comedy 'Werewolves Within'
If you've ever played a game of Mafia (sometimes known as Werewolf) at a party, then you'll really dig the official trailer for IFC's Werewolves Within. Helmed by CollegeHumor veteran Josh Ruben (who recently starred alongside The Boys' Aya Cash in Scare Me), the horror-comedy unfolds in the isolated and snowy town of Beaverfield. When a blizzard traps the residents inside a local inn for the night, they need to find out which one of them is a bloodthristy lycanthrope before it's too late.www.syfy.com