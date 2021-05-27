'The Howling' meets 'The Thing' in official trailer for IFC's horror-comedy 'Werewolves Within'

Who doesn’t like a good horror story? You there with your hand raised, please skip to the last paragraph while we cover the seriously disturbing stuff:. The great silent films of the 1920s were often horror movies, which may have been the inspiration for John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” (2018). When his movie opens you see an empty street, then someone tiptoeing through a ransacked store. You hear nothing, and you will hear nothing for most of the next tense and terrifying 90 minutes. You are in a post-apocalyptic America that is occupied by blind monsters who have an acute sense of hearing. If they hear you, you are dead meat, quite literally. The story centers on the Abbot family: Lee (Krasinski), Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and their children, who live silently in the basement of a house in a deserted town while Lee searches for a solution. “A Quiet Place” was filmed in Pawling, N.Y., on a relatively low budget, but it was a critical and commercial success. If you saw it, you’ll recall the heartbreaking but hopeful ending and will want to see “A Quiet Place Part II” which will be released on May 28. If you missed it, go to Amazon Prime and rent or buy it, from $2.99.