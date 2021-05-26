Be Sure to Pay Tribute–Here’s Memorial Day Events

My father is in Desert Lawn Cemetery in Kennewick, a veteran of the Korean War, US Navy. An escort carrier off the coast of Korea. My grandfather (mother's side) went ashore on Utah Beach on D-Day, was with the second wave that landed 15 minutes after the first, while the beach was still very 'hot', and he later earned a Purple Heart. He's buried at Desert Lawn as well. Many of the men who left that landing craft with him never made it home...he was lucky enough to return to my Mom, Sister, and Grandmother; living out his life in Prosser.