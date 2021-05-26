Cancel
Festival

Be Sure to Pay Tribute–Here’s Memorial Day Events

By John McKay
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My father is in Desert Lawn Cemetery in Kennewick, a veteran of the Korean War, US Navy. An escort carrier off the coast of Korea. My grandfather (mother's side) went ashore on Utah Beach on D-Day, was with the second wave that landed 15 minutes after the first, while the beach was still very 'hot', and he later earned a Purple Heart. He's buried at Desert Lawn as well. Many of the men who left that landing craft with him never made it home...he was lucky enough to return to my Mom, Sister, and Grandmother; living out his life in Prosser.

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

