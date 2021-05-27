Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris, MN

City to Look Into Sidewalk Shaving

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results of a survey of all the sidewalks in the City of Morris will be coming in June. If the City had to rip out and replace all the individual sidewalk blocks in disrepair, it would amount to a massive project for homeowners and the City alike. But at their Tuesday meeting, the Morris City Council authorized advertising for proposals for companies that do a less invasive process that City Manager Blaine Hill referred to on the KMRS Community Connection as sidewalk shaving, a process that has already been utilized at the Regional Fitness Center on the U of M Morris campus.

kmrskkok.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Morris, MN
Morris, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaving#The Morris City Council#U Of M Morris#Concrete Cutting#Disrepair#Individual Homeowners#Community#Tuesday Meeting#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

City Hall to Get New Roof

The Morris City Council accepted a proposal from Buttweiler’s Do-All for a roof replacement on City Hall at their regular meeting on Tuesday evening. Morris City Manager Blaine Hill explained on the KMRS Community Connection why the City will be going with a white roof. “We’re gonna be putting solar...
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

City Gets Grant for Electric Bus

Not to be outdone by the Morris School District getting grants for two electric school busses, MnDOT has approved Morris for a grant to provide a fully electric transit bus and charging station. City Manager Blaine Hill told the Morris City Council at their Tuesday meeting that there is still some paperwork that needs to go through before they see the bus.
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

Easing Up (Kind of) on Mask Restrictions

With Governor Walz ending the face mask requirement on Friday, the Regional Fitness Center in Morris announced that no masks are required inside or outside the RFC building for those who are fully vaccinated, including during exercise and activities. Fully vaccinated means two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson single dose. Those who voluntarily wish to wear a mask may do so. For those not fully vaccinated, there is an associated risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and users are asked to wear a face mask inside the RFC building, including during exercise and activity, until they are fully vaccinated.
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

Chamber Seeks to Replace Holiday Street Lamp Decorations

It’s not just the answers that are blowin’ in the wind. The Morris holiday street lamp decorations of the Morris Area Chamber of Commerce have fallen victim to the prairie winds, which proved too strong for them. The Chamber reported that the wreath decorations they have had since 2013 need to be replaced. They have found strong and bright snowflakes to light up the streets of Morris this holiday season. A variety of bright LED snowflakes will be purchased and one will be put on each light pole on Atlantic Avenue.
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

West Wind Resident Happy for Easing of Restrictions

This week is National Week of the Aging and KMRS checked in with residents of West Wind Village in Morris. Mary Ann Mayhew has lived at West Wind Village for a bit over a year after coming there to rehab from a bad case of pneumonia. She shared what the toughest things were to deal with during the time of COVID restrictions.
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

Fischbach Announces Federal Grant for Morris Airport

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota’s 7th District announced a $5,475,000 federal grant for the Morris Municipal Airport – Charlie Schmidt Field. The grant, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation, is part of the airport’s multi-year runway improvement project. The grant will allow the City of Morris to...
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

Council Debates Old School Bus Garage

More public comment was heard at last night’s meeting of the Morris City Council on the possible rezoning of the Old School Bus Garage property from Residential to Highway Business. The school has operated the garage for decades before building a new bus garage this past year, and the property was grandfathered in to prior zoning parameters.
Stevens County, MNkmrskkok.com

Weekly COVID Update for May 11

Our weekly COVID update for the area from data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health finds most counties seeing a decrease in active case numbers, with vaccination rates inching up slowly in the past week. Stevens County rose to 902 cumulative cases, with active case numbers holding at 23. There was, however, another death from the virus in the county this week, bringing the cumulative death toll to 11. In Swift County, cases rose to 1,049 with active cases falling to 24. Traverse County increased its number of cases by 1 to 368, while its active cases dropped to 2.