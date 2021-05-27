City to Look Into Sidewalk Shaving
The results of a survey of all the sidewalks in the City of Morris will be coming in June. If the City had to rip out and replace all the individual sidewalk blocks in disrepair, it would amount to a massive project for homeowners and the City alike. But at their Tuesday meeting, the Morris City Council authorized advertising for proposals for companies that do a less invasive process that City Manager Blaine Hill referred to on the KMRS Community Connection as sidewalk shaving, a process that has already been utilized at the Regional Fitness Center on the U of M Morris campus.kmrskkok.com