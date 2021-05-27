City to Look Into Sidewalk Shaving

With Governor Walz ending the face mask requirement on Friday, the Regional Fitness Center in Morris announced that no masks are required inside or outside the RFC building for those who are fully vaccinated, including during exercise and activities. Fully vaccinated means two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson single dose. Those who voluntarily wish to wear a mask may do so. For those not fully vaccinated, there is an associated risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and users are asked to wear a face mask inside the RFC building, including during exercise and activity, until they are fully vaccinated.