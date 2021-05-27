Leigh’s Lost and Found: Have you seen these long lost pets?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re showcasing several long lost pets in the hopes of scaring up some new tips and sightings. First up is Luna, a distinctive looking Husky mix. She went missing from Seymour on April 30th from C Hwy and Mountain Dale Road. Her owner thinks she was possibly stolen. She says five other dogs were taken from the same area during that week. They are offering a reward to get her back.www.ky3.com