HOULTON, Maine — The Region Two School of Applied Technology has named Alyssa Drake as its Career and Technical Education Student of the Year. Drake, a senior at Houlton Middle-High School, is the daughter of Adam Drake and Sarah Barton. She is currently a student in the Intro to Medical Professions course at Region Two School of Applied Technology. This program includes a college level Fundamentals of Nursing course as well as a phlebotomy course that will give her a national certification.