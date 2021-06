Just as yoga strengthens your mind and body, it can create close familial bonds during practices with children as well. A few weeks into the pandemic, my yoga studio started offering virtual classes via Zoom. I was thrilled to get back into my morning ritual and add a little “me time” back into my schedule. But something happened along the way that was totally unexpected. After a few sessions, my teenage daughter began to join me on the mat—off camera, of course! What began as a quiet ritual away from the newfound hustle and bustle of my home became a time for bonding with my daughter, even when no words were being spoken. It’s become a time we both look forward to as a peaceful way to connect and start our day.