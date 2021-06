Pandemic recovery is continuing as restrictions are being eased and steps toward normalcy evident in both Delaware and Maryland. Following Delaware’s significant announcement last week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan lifted all remaining restrictions on restaurants and bars effective Saturday. The most consequential on the local front being restaurants no longer need to space tables six feet apart. In March, the governor lifted capacity limits on restaurants, but the change was irrelevant for most operators because the six-foot spacing rule remained in effect. With this week’s announcement tables no longer have to be six feet distanced and bars can now permitt standing, this summer will likely look fairly normal.