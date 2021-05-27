Daniel Seddiqui of "50 Jobs in 50 States" shares his day in Providence
8am: Morning run/walk along the Providence Riverwalk. 8pm: Asian Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Zoo. If Daniel Seddiqui looks familiar, it’s because he’s appeared in numerous media outlets such as USA Today, NPR, and The Today Show to share his experience in working 50 jobs in 50 states, ongoing expeditions where he explored careers representative of each state’s culture and economy. Last month, Seddiqui was in Providence with an agenda coordinated by the tourism experts at the PWCVB. While he was in town, Seddiqui even took over the @PVDMonthly Instagram account. We asked him to pen a travelogue with us, too.providenceonline.com