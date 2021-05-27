22 Can't-Miss Deals from Kohl's Memorial Day Sale

The only thing that I love more than a standard weekend? The rare emergence of the all-powerful and sacred three-day weekend. For all of the extended weekend fans out there, our time is here because Monday is Memorial Day (yes, the end of May is basically here which is absolutely wild). The long weekend means that we have exactly 24 more hours than usual to lounge on our couch, sip on some vino, start the novel we’ve been putting off for the last four months, catch up on all of the Netflix gems we’ve been loving, and sift through all of the MDW sales that the internet has to offer.